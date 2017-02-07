Fleetwood still have to improve for Rochdale, says Rosler

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is keeping his feet firmly on the ground as Town’s record-breaking unbeaten run rumbles on.

Town have gone 13 games unbeaten in the Football League for the first time in their history after Amari’i Bell’s late equaliser clinched a point at Charlton. It is their best league run since going 29 unbeaten in their 2011-12 Conference promotion season.

But as the run rolls on, with Fleetwood fourth in the League One table, Rosler refused to get carried away and said that Town still have room for improvement.

He insisted they will work hard on the training ground this week ahead of another crunch clash at home to seventh-placed Rochdale on Saturday.

Head coach Rosler said: “You are not going on a run of 13 games unbeaten in this league without having that sort of mentality, so I think we keep our feet on the ground.

“We saw (on Saturday) that we have a lot of things to improve and to work on consistently. Sometimes as a coach you think you have got it, and then you switch the focus to different things when actually things are creeping in that are not good.

“That was the lesson I learned at Charlton, so this week we have a good week on the training ground.”

Rosler praised striker David Ball for his impact at Charlton after he was introduced for the second half.

The momentum swung back in Town’s favour before Bell fired in the leveller in the fifth of 10 added minutes.

Rosler said: “Bally was very good when he came on. We had more structure in the pressing, which affected the whole team and everyone was on the front foot.

“Amari’i did not worry about (Charlton’s) Nathan Byrne. He was attacking their full back and the momentum shifted in our favour.

“We hit the bar and had the ballcleared on the line two times before the 10 minutes came up.

“My assistant Rob Kelly is very experienced. He said we would get a goal here, then get another one or two chances and that is exactly what happened.

“In the second half Charlton never had the calibre of chances we had.

“The longer the second half went on the momentum shifted, I think they were scared to lose the game or to lose the three points.

“The substitutions from them helped us because they were more defensive players, so we knew we were a threat at set-pieces.”