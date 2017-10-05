Fleetwood star McAleny back on track

Fleetwood Town first-team coach Barry Nicholson says Conor McAleny has upped his recovery ahead of Saturday’s trip to Plymouth.

McAleny, 25, arrived in the summer on a free transfer from Everton, but after an electric two-goal start to floor Rotherham on the opening day the striker hobbled off with an ankle injury at Northampton a week later.

He made a comeback as a half-time substitute in the 4-1 defeat at Portsmouth last month but has missed the four games since.

Head coach Uwe Rosler revealed McAleny (right) was back in training last week.

And speaking after Tuesday’s win over Morecambe in the Checkatrade Trophy, Nicholsaon said: “Conor McAleny has been back on the grass. He trained on Tuesday with the other first-team lads who were not involved in that night’s game.

“He is coming along nicely. I think most of the boys will be in contention (for Plymouth). It is a really big game and to have competition for places is important for us.”

The only solitary survivor from the Charlton defeat, Cian Bolger, was replaced at half-time by skipper Nathan Pond.

And Nicholson quelled any fears of an injury.

“He said: “It (the substitution) was pre-planned they were always going to play 45 minutes.

“No injury.”

Fleetwood are making the long trip south on Friday with Nicholson hoping Town can get back to winning ways in the league after a leaky September saw them uncharacteristically concede 15 in six games.

And Nicholson says they are aiming to get back to the form of last term one that was fuelled by clean sheets and saw them finish fourth in the league.

He said: “I’m sure the boys will be refreshed and ready to go again and hopefully get back to winning ways in the league.

“It is a massive game for us, we have been disappointed with a couple of the results we have had recently at home, the performance levels haven’t quite been at what they were at last season but that is what we are striving to do, we want to be as good as last season, if not better and when we come off it a little bit it is disappointing but the good thing is that the players know themselves they have got to lift themselves and go again.”