Fleetwood star Conor doubtful but Baily’s on the coach

Conor McAleny last appeared for Fleetwood at Portmouth three weeks ago, and as Town embark on an even longer journey to the south coast to face Plymouth tomorrow head coach Uwe Rosler says it will not be long before striker returns.

The 25-year-old came on for the second half of that 4-1 defeat at Pompey, having been out for five weeks with an ankle injury sustained in the second league game of the season at Northampton.

But he has not been on the pitch since that 45-minute second half cameo.

After their Friday night flight to Portsmouth, Town are travelling by bus to Plymouth, allowing them to take 19 players but Rosler refused to say whether McAleny would be in that gang.

The head coach said: “Conor has been patient, I have to say. The setback at Portsmouth was not calculated. I was told we could not avoid that medically in any way but it did set him back slightly, not massively.

“He is back on grass. Iin general I think he is in good condition. He had a good pre-season with us and then was injured. I don’t think it will take long before he will be on the pitch in the starting XI.”

One player who has come back from a knock is on-loan Bournemouth man Baily Cargill.

The centre-half also picked up an injury at Fratton Park but shook it off to be named on the bench against Charlton last weekend. He then got 90 minutes under his belt in the 2-1 Checkatrade Trophy win over Morecambe on Tuesday.

Rosler says that the 22-year-old will be involved at Home Park and that Town should start to see the best of him after a stop-start opening to his Highbury career.

He said: “I think Baily will definitely be involved. It is a little bit of a shame because just before he came he had an injury at Bournemouth.

He had not trained for a while before he came to us.

“For a young lad it was a lot to ask. We put him right in and we saw that physically he had not had a pre-season like everyone else in our team.

“He tried to catch up, we played him, he got another knock in the Portsmouth game – a little bit stop and go for him. He needs to be consistently out on the pitch to prepare himself for the moment he will step in the first XI.

“I believe he is a very good player and I think the Tuesday game was the first step in that direction.”

As for going “back to basics” and travelling by coach, Rosler explained: “Flying down to Portsmouth did not help. We lost 4-1, so I cannot go to the chairman and ask for extra costs. I think everything has to be backed up with results.”