Fleetwood snap-up new sports scientist

Fleetwood Town’s summer recruitment drive continues as the club revealed they have appointed James Barrow as first team sports scientist.

Barrow will work under head of sports science Youl Mawene and joins the club after working at Wigan Athletic and Bolton Wanderers.

Barrow is the son of former Wigan boss Graham and Town head coach Uwe Rosler is pleased to add the sports scientist to his team.

He said: “I have worked with James at Wigan and (technical director) Gretar Steinsson has worked with him at Bolton and we are pleased to have James with us at Fleetwood Town.

“We’ve added a real quality member of staff to our group. We have more human resources and quality in our staff, meaning that we can focus on the smaller details of our work which inevitably make us better.”

Town have also confirmed ticket prices for their pre-season friendlies against Championship clubs Bolton Wanderers and Preston North End

Town host Wanderers on Saturday July 22 (3pm kick-off) and PNE on Friday July 28 (7.30pm kick-off).

2017/18 season ticket holders can use their season ticket for their free pre-season friendly for the Bolton Wanderers match on the 22nd July.

Tickets go on sale for both games on Monday July 3 at 9am and are available to purchase over the phone by calling: 01253775080, online at www.ftfcstore.com or in person at the club shop/ticket office.

Ticket prices for the matches are as follows:

Standing: Adults - £10, Seniors - £5, Under 16s - £1

Seating: Adults - £12, Seniors - £6, Under 16s - £2