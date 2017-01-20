Fleetwood sign German midfielder Schwabl

Fleetwood have snapped-up midfielder Markus Schwabl from German third division side VfR Aalen.

The former 1860 Munich midfielder has made 55 appearances for the 3. Liga outfit but has just signed a two and a half year deal at Town.

And the 26-year-old is looking forward to playing in England.

He said: “I’m very glad to be here and I’m looking forward to this amazing adventure for me.

“My agent told me that the coach at Fleetwood Town likes you and how you play – could you imagine going to play in England – so I said yeah, I’m open minded and up for a challenge, so that’s why I’m here.

“I think every German player wants to play in England at some point in his career – it’s a big chance for me to play a new style of football. My strengths are getting around the pitch and putting in tackles – I’m a passionate player and I’ll always give 100 percent.”

Schwabl is Uwe Rosler’s sixth signing of the January transfer window and Town’s head coach says Schwable is different to the clubs other central midfielders.

He said: “We’ve followed Markus for a while now and I have seen him play live myself. He has a very good mentality – he was captain at his previous two clubs despite being a relatively young player.

“He is different to our other central midfielder players, but the good thing at a club like Fleetwood Town is that we need good players who can play in a variety of positions.

“He’s very fit and very professional in his day to day work and he will offer us a lot of energy in midfield.”