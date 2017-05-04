Fleetwood’s task massive but not impossible says Rosler

Uwe Rosler says Fleetwood’s historic season is now in the past as everything comes down to the next two games against Bradford in the bid to clinch a place at Wembley.

Town head to Valley Parade tonight for the first leg of their play-off semi-final and Rosler, who previously guided Brentford and Wigan to this stage, says a decent result is imperative to take into Sunday’s Highbury rematch.

Town’s best ever League One finish (fourth) and points total (82) paved the way for this clash with the fifth-placed Bantams, but Rosler says the table is no longer relevant in the bid to set up a Sunday sizzler.

He said: “Now the season is gone. We got 31 more points than last season – great achievement – but now it is about two games, that is all.

“The season is now forgotten. Now it is about two games. You have to get a result away from home to allow you to go further in the home game.

“That is what counts now. Our task now is to go to Valley Parade and get that result.”

And with Wembley awaiting the winner, Rosler agreed with Bradford boss Stuart McCall that both teams have an equal chance.

The German said: “It is human nature to sometimes imagine things ahead, but we need all our energy and concentration for tonight.

“We take it game by game. That has worked for us all season. We are not looking too far ahead. It will be a massive task to put a club like Bradford out of the play-offs but it is possible.

“Stuart McCall said it is 50/50 and I agree with him. The team that has its nerves under control on the evening and performs to its capacity will go further. We need to make sure we are that team.

“I have a good impression of the mental state of my players. Everybody looks forward for the two games.

“We have a great chance to go to Wembley. You don’t have that option very often in your career and I think we worked so hard for 46 games to be in this position. Now we want to make it count.”

Asked if he feels his side are the underdogs, Rosler said: “Considering our league position, no – but considering the history and the budget of the clubs, we are.

“But that does not count –it will be how the teams cope with the occasion that is the key. How we are coping at 7.45pm with 25,000 (crowd), that is the key. I can’t answer that now. We will see.

“I am very optimistic because my players have grown throughout the season. I am excited to see how my players perform in these circumstances.”