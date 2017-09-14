Fleetwood’s ‘special programme’ to get Grant back to his best

Bobby Grant was not rested nor has he picked up a knock, said Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler as he explained why the attacker was left out of the Tuesday’s 3-2 win over Bury.

Rosler said the 27-year-old was not included in the squad because he needed to undertake a “special programme”.

But after impressing Rosler in training, Grant may be back in the fold for Saturday’s trip to Portsmouth.

Town’s head coach said: “We took him out of the squad to give him a special programme to bring him up to speed.

“We are working with him on certain things we think are important for him to reach the level of consistency he had last season.

“We had a good talk and he is buying in completely. I watched his training session on Tuesday and he looked really good.

“We discussed a little bit where he is at the moment and we find a programme to bring him back to the Bobby we all know.

“Bobby is a fantastic pro. He might already be included against Portsmouth.

“His special programme we hope will help him to come back with the form, the freshness, the explosivity we know he has.”

Grant was replaced in Tuesday’s line-up by Jack Sowerby, who started on the right of a midfield three in Rosler’s wing-back formation.

And Rosler stressed the need for Town to stop crosses as Bury cancelled out two Jordy Hiwula strikes from set-piece situations and missed the chance of a last-gasp equaliser from the penalty spot.

He added: “We need to be even better because we got off the hook. We should not allow the opposition to put the ball in our box so often and we need to do the job from the front better. That is why I made substitutions.”