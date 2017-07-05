Fleetwood’s new Premier League striker relishing opportunity to work with Uwe

Fleetwood’s new hot-shot Jordy Hiwula is relishing the opportunity to link-up with fellow ex-Manchester City forward Uwe Rosler once again after sealing a switch to Highbury.

Hiwula, 22, has just joined Fleetwood on a season long loan deal from Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town.

The striker spent six months working with current Town head coach Rosler at Manchester City when he was progressing through the Premier League side’s youth ranks and Rosler was a striking coach.

Now the duo are reunited at Highbury with Hiwula racking up more than 100 games at League One level after several previous loan spells in the third tier at Walsall, Wigan and most recently Bradford during their time apart.

Hiwula left Manchester City for Huddersfield in 2015 and netted 12 times in 49 appearances for the Bradford side that knocked Town out of the play-offs last term.

One of those 12 goals came in Town’s 2-1 win over the Bantams at Highbury in February but now Hiwula says he is focused on doing something special at Town.

“The manager was the biggest attraction for me to come to Fleetwood. He is someone I have worked with before at a younger age and I’m glad I can work with him again.”

“I’m really happy to be here. It took a little bit of time but now I’m here I just can’t wait to get started.

“I had a really good spell at Bradford last year and that culminated in getting to the play-off final, but that’s behind me now and I’m focused on doing something special here.

“I want to work hard and show what I can do.”

Hiwula impressed several times for Bradford against Town with Rosler swooping in to make him his fifth first team signing of the summer.

The forward becomes Rosler’s fifth striker and will compete with fellow new boy Conor McAleny, Ash Hunter, Wes Burns and Devante Cole for a coveted starting spot come August 5 when Town host Rotherham United on the opening day of the new League One campaign.

And Rosler says he is a big fan of Hiwula, who still has another year left on his contract at Huddersfield.

Rosler said: “I’m a big fan of him. He can play all the positions up front and is very versatile and dynamic and has already played over 100 games in our league.

“We know what we are getting and that is pure quality and a player who really wants to put down a marker.”