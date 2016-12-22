Fleetwood’s job only half done for Rosler

Fleetwood Town might be eighth in League One this Christmas but boss Uwe Rosler is not getting carried away.

Fleetwood have had a remarkable turnaround under Rosler and are only two points off the play-offs halfway through the season.

Rosler took the reins just three days before the start of the new campaign and is satisfied with how the season is going.

He said: “I’m happy. I always said that at the end of the day you get judged on where you are in May, so it does not matter where you are in December, September or March.

“But we are in a good way. A lot of hurdles have been put in front of us and we have overcome them so far.

“Everybody is pulling in the same direction at the whole club and that is a big compliment.

“Starting from the chairman (Andy Pilley), through to the staff and the players. I also think the supporters and local media have been happy and supportive since I have been here.

“I think that is important to have a positive vibe, to have a positive atmosphere in and around the club.

“That always helps to overcome those challenges we have, like every team has, and at the moment we have a few. I’m just looking forward to 2017.

“I see a lot of opportunities. I see a lot of possibilities and qualities in our squad that are a little bit untouched.

“There is more to come. The main thing is: can we keep the consistency in our approach to the day-to-day work? Are we keeping that hunger until the end of the season, and then until the pre-season and the new season?

“That is the difference between winning and losing – the consistency in your approach to your job every single day. That is the main thing.”