Fleetwood’s goal to be ‘most dynamic club in UK’

Fleetwood Town’s goal is to be “the most dynamic club in the UK”, says technical director Gretar Steinsson.

Steinsson is working to bring in new faces for both the first team and development squad as Town’s academy also prepares for a huge season under new boss Ciaran Donnelly.

Highly-rated Hull defender Harvey Rodgers is the latest name linked to the club, which is an attractive proposition for any young player after a successful first full season at their £9.5m Poolfoot Farm training facility.

Steinsson says the overall aim is just to keep improving and progressing.

He told The Gazette: “There are a lot of things going on at the moment.

“It is not only work on the pitches – it is also about the first team squad, the development squad and the academy.

“We have just appointed Ciaran Donnelly as our academy manager, so we are getting him into the role.

“We will be audited as a Category 3 Academy next season, so it is very important to be up to speed everywhere.

“Slowly but surely we are making progress in every area and that is what is important.

“It is all about asking what is the vision for the football club and then implementing it.

“To be a forward-thinking club and the most dynamic in the UK – that was the remit.

“The aim is to really push forward with a younger, dynamic squad, with assets on the pitch.

“It is very easy to sit down and make plans – the hardest part is to stick to the plan when things go well and when they go badly.

“We are certain that the way we want to do things fits Fleetwood and that in the long run we will gradually become better and better.

“The mindset is always to strive to become the best we can be.”

The 20-year-old Rodgers would fit this profile but is rumoured to be interesting numerous clubs.

Having spent a decade at Hull, he is yet to make a senior appearance but impressed on loan at Accrington Stanley in the second half of the season.

Rodgers is out of contract with the relegated Tigers, who have offered him new terms.

Rotherham remain the firm favourites to sign Fleetwood’s out-of-contract striker David Ball, though the word from South Yorkshire is that the deal may not be completed until next week.