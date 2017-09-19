Fleetwood’s Dempsey says sorry and vows to make amends

It was a birthday weekend to forget for Fleetwood midfielder Kyle Dempsey, with the unwanted gift of a red card dampening his celebrations – though the midfield dynamo has vowed to put thigns right.

Dempsey picked up two yellow cards for second-half fouls on Stuart O’Keefe and former Fleetwood winger Gareth Evans in Town’s 4-1 defeat at Portsmouth on Saturday, the day before his 22nd birthday.

It was only the second red of Dempsey’s career, the first also coming via two yellows for Carlisle in their 2-0 win over Tranmere back in February 2015.

The midfielder will miss Town’s Highbury clash with Southend this Saturday.

But he says he will learn from his mistake and make amends when he returns from the one-match ban for Fleetwood’s visit to last season’s play-off rivals Bradford City next Tuesday.

Dempsey tweeted an apology to the Cod Army from his personal account.

He said: “(I am) still young and making mistakes. I (will) learn from (Saturday’s) red card and put it right when back from suspension.”

Devante Cole netted his fifth goal of the campaign at Fratton Park with a spectacular volley, when he pounced on Lewie Coyle’s knock-down.

The first-time strike was crowned the EFL’s goal of the weekend and levelled things up, though only momentarily as Pompey regained the lead five minutes later and then added another two.

Uwe Rosler dubbed the goal a cracker and says he thought Town would go on to win the game after they levelled the scores.

Town’s head coach said: “Devante missed far easier opportunities than that one in the previous two games.

“It was an outstanding goal, a real cracker, and I felt we would win the game, especially as we had a very good moment in the game. To give that moment away was a pity, put it that way.”

Fleetwood’s development squad return to action today as they travel to face Wigan Athletic in the Central League Cup (1pm).

It is the first game for Paul Murray’s side since losing to Liverpool in the Lancashire FA Senior Cup final earlier this month.

Town are in Group A of the Central League Cup (North), with Wigan, Carlisle United and Morecambe.

Ashley Nadesan, who featured for the first team against AFC Wimbledon this season, could start alongside Michael Donohue in attack.

The match will be played at Christopher Park in Wigan. The postcode is WN6 8LB.