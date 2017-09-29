Fleetwood’s Bell hopes lightning strikes twice

Fleetwood’s Amari’i Bell has scored against only three Football League teams but tomorrow’s opponents Charlton are one of them.

The wing-back popped up with a late leveller last time the sides met at The Valley in January.

That was only the 23-year-old’s third-ever goal for Town and his second in the league.

It followed last season’s strike against Southport in Town’s FA Cup replay and his first league goal against Chesterfield.

And fresh from scoring his first headed goal in the 4-2 defeat by Southend last weekend, the defender is aiming to beat last term’s three-goal tally as Town prepare to host the Addicks.

Bell said: “I just want to beat my record from last season and score a bit more.

“I was talking before the Southend game about scoring a header and it came off, so I’m pleased with that.”

Town won 3-0 at Bradford on Tuesday, having conceded 15 goals in their previous five league games.

Seventh-placed Charlton are a point above Town but have played a game more and are winless in four.

Bell is not taking anything for granted but says ninth-placed Town can beat anyone on their day as they look to leapfrog the Addicks. He said: “We need to prepare right, look at their threats and try and do what we can to stop them.

“You never go into a game thinking they are better than us, so at the end of the day it is 11 v 11 and we know we have got good enough players to beat any team in the league.

“There is a lot of character in the dressing room.

“It is quite early on in a long and tough season.

“We just need to prepare right on and off the field and just go again.”

Town lost their unbeaten home record last weekend and are looking to bounce back, with Bell hailing the Cod Army for their support.

He said: “We love the fans. We love it when they get behind us. It is such a good feeling, and we will do everything we can for them and for ourselves to get a result.”

Bell has started the season with a new wing-back partner in Leeds loan star Lewie Coyle, who has replaced Conor McLaughlin on the right since the Northern Irishman’s switch to Millwall .

And Bell said of Coyle: “Lewie is a very good player. He likes to get forward as well as defending.

“He has good link-up play, which is a bit different to me – he likes to link up whereas I like to be a bit more direct.

“He’s a very good player and I’m pleased to play alongside him.”