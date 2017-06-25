Fleetwood’s attacking style made McAleny’s decision easy

Fleetwood’s new hotshot Conor McAleny says Town’s attacking football helped lure him to the Fylde coast.

The club fought off interest from Championship clubs to make McAleny their third signing of the summer.

And the 24-year-old forward, who has signed on a free transfer from Everton, says he was impressed by Town’s attacking football when he faced them while on loan at Oxford last season.

Rosler’s side cruised to a 3-1 win at the Kassam Stadium that day in April.

Having scored 10 goals in 14 starts for Oxford, McAleny is keen to keep his strike-rate up at Highbury.

He said: “It was a successful loan. I just want to repeat that here – just get my head down and get as many games and as many goals as I can, and see where it takes me.”

“It was a tough game against Fleetwood.

“They played nice football, attacking football, which is exactly how I want to play, so I’m happy.”

McAleny was straight into pre-season with Town last week and says next month’s week in Austria will help him to integrate with the squad.

He said: “I think any player likes the start of pre-season but it’s what you’ve got to do.

“Going to Austria is going to help me. I’ll be away for a week with the lads, so it will help me to bond.

“ It’s a good group of lads so I’ve got no worries.”