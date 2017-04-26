Fleetwood midfielder pleads not guilty to rape charge

A Fleetwood Town footballer has pleaded not guilty to an allegation that he raped a woman.

George Glendon, 21, of Outwood Drive, Heald Green, Cheadle, near Stockport, Cheshire, appeared at Grimsby Crown Court yesterday and denied the charge.

It is alleged Glendon raped a woman in the Grimsby area on February 21 last year.

Dressed in a dark suit, the professional footballer spoke only to confirm his name and to plead not guilty to the charge. A man and a woman watched on from the public gallery.

He will now stand trial on January 8 next year. The proceedings are expected to last up to five days.

Glendon, who was represented by Judy Khan QC, was granted bail with the condition that he does not contact the complainant in the case.

Judge Paul Watson QC told Glendon that January 8 was the earliest date a trial could take place and urged him to stay in contact with his legal advisor.

Glendon was previously captain of Manchester City’s Elite Development Squad and he has also represented England at youth international level in the past.

The midfielder played 70 minutes in Fleetwood Town’s 3-2 away victory at Gillingham on Saturday and is expected to feature in Town’s squad for Sunday’s crunch automatic promotion clash against Port Vale.