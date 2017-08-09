Fleetwood midfielder Osborne moves to Morecambe

Fleetwood Town’s development squad head coach Paul Murray is looking forward to watching Elliot Osborne’s progression continue after the midfielder sealed a loan switch to Morecambe.

The 21-year-old Highbury prospect has signed for Jim Bentley’s side until January having had spells at non-league duo Tranmere Rovers and Stockport County last season.

Osborne joined Fleetwood last summer after impressing for Nantwich Town in the Northern Premier League, scoring 22 goals from the middle of the park.

His only senior game for the Cod Army came in a 4-2 defeat to Carlisle in the Checkatrade Trophy last November.

The former Port Vale trainee now has the chance to shine at a Football League club and Murray says it is a great opportunity for the youngster.

He said: “This is a great opportunity for Elliot to play in League Two – the highest level he will have played at so far in his career.

“We look forward to seeing the progress he will make whilst on loan at Morecambe.”

Murray’s development side ran out 4-1 winners over Morecambe at Poolfoot Farm today.

Ashley Nadesan netted twice with Alex Reid and Michael Donohue scoring a goal apiece to clinch the win.