Fleetwood midfielder Kyle is glad to be back in action

Kyle Dempsey says the Fleetwood Town of last season is back as they bid to take their midweek momentum into tomorrow’s clash with Charlton Athletic.

Dempsey missed Town’s 4-2 home defeat to Southend due to suspension after he was sent off in the 4-1 reverse at Portsmouth.

After watching from the sidelines the 22-year-old was back with a bang on Tuesday night to play a key role in Fleetwood’s first league win at Valley Parade.

The former Huddersfield man says he has learned from that red card and backed his fellow central midfielder Aiden O’Neill (right) to learn from his straight red card against Southend United.

Dempsey said Town’s 3-0 win and clean sheet was just the tonic after conceding 15 in five league games, as well as being reminiscent of the side that picked up 20 clean sheets on their road to a top four finish last term.

He said: “I cost the team by doing that (at Portsmouth).

“I’ve cost like a position in which the gaffer had to fill (against Southend)

“When I was watching and I saw Aidy, he’s just unlucky.

“He is a young lad, he makes a mistake and he will learn from it like I have learned from mine.

“On a personal note it was good to come back and perform well with the team and get the performance and win we needed

“We needed that win.

“We’ve had a couple of bad results.

“We just needed to bounce back, they have an outstanding record and for us to come here and post a 3-0 win, it does show that we are back and we are back as a team.

“I think we had a few rocky performances and we were not as a team, we were more individuals.

“I think it showed what we were about last year; everyone tight, packed in and really showed a good team performance.

“It is just a massive confidence booster.

“It was great to see and great to be a part of.”

And Dempsey says Town’s counter-attacking prowess is a promising sign as Uwe Rosler’s players strive to improve upon last season’s fourth-placed finish and League One play-off spot.

He said: “It could have been a lot more as well, 3-0 is a massive win but we had several counters where we just did not get that final pass.

“I think it is really promising for us; the attacking part and the defence looked after themselves.

“They were solid and it did not even look like they were going to score.

“If you saw our attacking play it was unbelievable and credit to the strikers for putting those three great finishes away.”