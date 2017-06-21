Fleetwood midfielder Kip returns to Holland

Fleetwood Town midfielder Ricardo Kip has sealed a season long loan switch back to Dutch side SC Cambuur.

Kip was signed by former boss Steven Pressley last summer from Dutch Eerste Divisie side Almere City.

But after the arrival of new head coach Uwe Rosler just four days before the new 2016/17 campaign kicked-off at Northampton Kip failed to break into Town’s starting XI.

The 25-year-old made just two substitute appearances in the 2-2 League One home draw with Scunthorpe and 1-0 EFL Trophy win over Blackburn Rovers before sealing a loan move back to his native Holland.

The former Ajax youth product spent last season on-loan and will return once again for another season long loan spell after helping the Dutch side to a third-placed finish in the Eerste Divisie.

Fleetwood have included an option on the deal to recall the midfielder if necessary in January.