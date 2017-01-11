Fleetwood launch discount ticket and travel scheme

Fleetwood Town are offering discount tickets and cheaper travel to away matches for the rest of the season as chairman Andy Pilley calls on the people of the town to get behind the team.

The club is to distribute ticket vouchers to businesses in Fleetwood this week, entitling the holder to purchase an adult and junior match ticket for £15, a reduction of over 30 per cent.

Supporters can obtain vouchers from these business partners (named on the club website). A voucher is also printed in this week’s edition of Fleetwood Weekly News.

And the half-price away travel offer, which applied for the FA Cup trip to Bristol City last weekend, has been extended for the rest of the season

Chairman Pilley said: “The backing of the town and all of the Fylde coast is huge to us. These are exciting times for Fleetwood Town. We have a hugely entertaining team, an excellent manager and are sitting pretty in the table.

“I want to make coming to Highbury as affordable as possible for fans as well as hoping to encourage large numbers to travel to support us away from home, so my message is to get behind your club.

“Our ticket prices are already some of the cheapest in football but now we are going the extra mile to allow people to be part of the action at Highbury Stadium.”