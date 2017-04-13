Fleetwood keeper calls on Cod Army for final push for promotion

Fleetwood shot-stopper Alex Cairns says the club needs the CodArmy more than ever in the League One run-in.

Third-placed Town travel to Peterborough tomorrow for the first of their final four crunch games.

Uwe Rosler’s side still have a mathematical chance of pipping second-placed Bolton, who are seven points ahead, to automatic promotion and have built a six-point cushion over Southend in seventh as the business end of the season truly kicks in.

And Cairns urged the fans to keep up the good work and cheer the team over the line during the final fortnight of the regular season. The keeper said: “We need the fans more than ever.

“They have created some great atmospheres, especially away from home. Scunthorpe away (where Town won 2-0 last month) was a brilliant day for me and I’m sure for the fans.

“They are the extra man.They might not think that but for us it is really important that they come and show their support. Before and after the game they are still singing, still chanting and still cheering the boys on.

“That makes a huge difference and it gives the lads extra confidence, an extra bit of belief . They have been essential to us doing well this year and we thank them for everything they have done. We are looking forward to them sticking with us until the end of the season.”

Town have never suffered back-to-back defeats with Cairns between the sticks, bouncing back from defeats against Bolton and Swindon to take three points from Walsall and Oxford.

Cairns hopes the same happens again and Town respond to the 2-0 defeat at Oldham with a win over Posh which would take them beyond their target of 74 points.

He said: “We have great bouncebackability and that is credit to the squad. We have a target and we are going to get to that target.”

The League One play-off semi-finals will take place on Thursday May 4 (first legs, 7.45pm) and Sunday May 7 (second legs, 6.30pm), with the final on Saturday May 20 (3pm).