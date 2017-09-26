Fleetwood hitman has former club in his sights

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler says that former Bradford hit-man Devante Cole is a big asset to the club as Town prepare to visit the Bantams tonight.

Fleetwood have conceded 15 in their last five league games but Cole has been scoring for fun at the other end, netting six times in seven games.

Cole joined Fleetwood from Bradford in January 2016 and nearly sealed a deadline day switch back across the Pennines to Championship club Sheffield United.

He will be back in Yorkshire tonight, bidding to score in a third successive game, and Rosler said: “Six goals in seven is, of course, really good.

“I’m very happy for Devante. He has responded well since Conor McAleny was injured. He came in and used his chance, and that is football.

“He is in a good place. His finishing at the moment is really good. He does not need many chances.

“He is more clinical at the moment and the main thing is that he stays positive and knows his job off the ball. I have to remind him (of that) all the time.

“And as long as he is combining that with scoring goals, he is a big asset for our football club, a big one.”

Kyle Dempsey is expected to return to the starting line-up after being suspended for the 4-2 home defeat by Southend, though fellow midfielder Aiden O’Neill is missing after being sent off in that game.

And Rosler dubbed Cole (left), Dempsey and wing-back Amari’i Bell as the “stable performers” in a team which has won four and lost three of their eight league games so far.

He said: “I am satisfied with Kyle, Amari’i and Devante’s levels of performance and their contribution.”

Bell grabbed only his second goal for the club with a brave header on Saturday that left him with a bloodied nose.

Rosler has no doubt the wing-back will be available tonight. He said: “I think his goal was really brave. That was like going in a ring with a boxer. He got knocked out nearly but he scored. I was very impressed that he stayed on the pitch and fought through the pain.

“I am very happy with him and hopefully that will continue because we need our wing-backs to impact the game. That will be a big weapon for us

“I gave Amari’i my 100 per cent assurance that he is still a very pretty boy!”

And asked if the 23-year-old would be able to play tonight, Rosler said: “I can tell you 100 per cent yes.”