Fleetwood forward Hiwula eyes winning return to Bradford

Fleetwood forward Jordy Hiwula says he would sacrifice a goal-den return to his old stomping ground Valley Parade for three points tonight.

Town’s Huddersfield loan star spent a season on-loan at Bradford last year and even scored against Uwe Rosler’s side in one of the four occasions the two sides locked horns.

Town lost 2-1 at Valley Parade almost a year to the day before beating Stuart McCall’s Bantams 2-1 at Highbury in February.

Bradford narrowly pipped Town to a place at Wembley with a 1-0 two-legged aggregate win in the League One play-off semi-finals.

Hiwula and City went on to lose to Millwall at Wembley but though he has fond memories of his time at Valley Parade Hiwula says he is determined to do a job for Fleetwood tonight.

He said: “I had a good time there when I was there last season.

“Did really well last season but now I’m at Fleetwood Town and concentrating on what we need to do here.

“It would be nice to get a goal tonight but it is about the team and hopefully we can go there and get three points.”

Hiwula is not the only former Bantams forward in Town’s squad with the 23-year-old’s fellow striker Devante Cole also arriving at Highbury after a spell across the Pennines.

The two forwards both came through the ranks at Manchester City and Hiwula says that has helped them click as he heads to his old club with three goals already as in-form Cole travels with six goals in his last seven games.

Hiwula said: “I’m enjoying playing with Devante, we have known each other for a long time and you have seen in the games that we know how to play off each other.

“We are just going to hopefully keep playing together and see how far it takes us.”

While Town might be in the goals and have scored in every league game so far they head to Valley Parade having conceding 15 goals in their last five league games.

Town have shipped eight in their last two losing 4-1 at Portsmouth and 4-2 at home to Southend on Saturday.

And Hiwula says Town are looking to put things right tonight, though he knows it will not be an easy task given third-placed Bradford’s fine start to the campaign and their record of just one defeat in 34 home league games.

He said: “Everyone is really determined to put things right.

“I think tonight is a great opportunity to go there and show them what we can do.

“We expect a tough game, they are going to come out and try and press us high but we have just got to try and keep the ball well and try and break them down.

“It should be a good game.

“They are doing really well at the moment so we know we have to go there and show them what we can do.”