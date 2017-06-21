Fleetwood defender Davis joins Port Vale

Fleetwood Town defender Joe Davis has left the club and sealed a switch back to his old club Port Vale.

The 23-year-old came through Port Vale’s academy and made 31 appearances before joining Leicester in 2014 but will now officially re-sign for Vale on July 1 after signing a two-year contract.

Town signed the centre half from Premier League side Leicester in January 2016 for an undisclosed fee after turning a loan spell into a permanent deal.

He racked up 25 appearances in total in that 2015/16 season but after finding game-time limited last term under Town head coach Uwe Rosler he has negotiated his release from Fleetwood where he was contracted for another year.