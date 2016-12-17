Fleetwood close in on new Glendon deal

Fleetwood head coach Uwe Rosler says the club is working to extend midfielder George Glendon’s loan deal from Manchester City.

Glendon has been one of the first names on Rosler’s teamsheet since Jimmy Ryan’s foot injury last month opened to door to League football for the 21-year-old .

Glendon has gone from strength to strength, featuring in Town’s last eight games, and with Jack Sowerby limping out of Tuesday’s FA Cup win over Shrewsbury to join Ryan, Kyle Dempsey and long-term absentee Martyn Woolford on the sidelines, Rosler is keen to extend Glendon’s loan.

His current deal runs out next month and Rosler said: “We are working to extend that but you can never be 100 per cent sure in football.

“A lot of things can happen but we are hoping for a positive outcome.”

Town’s German boss says he enjoys the busy Christmas programme, despite hailing from one of the many European countries where the game takes a winter break and players have the festive season off.

But he is not convinced that League One clubs should be competing in three cup competitions – the FA Cup, EFL Cup and Checkatrade Trophy – on top of the 46-game league programme.

Rosler said: “When I first came over here (to join Manchester City in 1994) it was pretty hard to not have a Christmas. But I really enjoy the Christmas programme, having games on Boxing Day and at New Year. But I’m not sure our league having three cup competitions is wise.

“The number of games (affects the) quality of games, with players going half empty.

“We want to entertain and give the players a better chance to do that.”