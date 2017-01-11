Fleetwood charged under FA anti-doping rules

Fleetwood Town have been charged with breaching with FA’s Anti-Doping rules.

The club has been charged with failing to ensure that its ‘Club Whereabouts’ information was accurate, in accordance with Regulation 14(d) of the rules.

This regulation requires clubs to keep the FA fully informed of training times, dates and venues, and of players’ addresses in order that drug tests can be carried out.

Fleetwood have until next Wednesday to respond to the charge.

The club do intend to submit a response but have no other statement to make on the subject, other than to stress that there is no suggestion of any Fleetwood player having failed or missed a drug test.

Manchester City have also been charged with the same offence.