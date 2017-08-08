Fleetwood boss wants revenge and historic cup win

Uwe Rosler’s history-makers smashed a host of records last season and now the Fleetwood boss is targeting another milestone – progressing to the second round of the League Cup for the first time.

Town have never won in this competition in five years as a Football League club and Carlisle stand in their way at Highbury tonight, when Rosler is determined to avenge last season’s 4-2 defeat by the League Two club in the Checkatrade Trophy.

But Rosler (right) says he will make changes to the side that beat Rotherham 2-0 in Saturday’ opener, with more players getting a chance to claim a shirt for this weekend’s trip to Northampton.

He said: “I think last year we broke a few records, so this is one we want to break this year.

“I spoke to the chairman and the target is definitely to go into the next round for the first time.

“Last year they won against us 4-2 and I do not need to motivate my players because that was a clear 4-2.

“We have a different team now but there will be changes made and every player can show he wants the shirt for Northampton.”

Rosler says he is not rotating for the sake of rotating and added: “We know we have the quality to rotate but we are not shooting ourselves in the foot by just rotating. We are doing it because we believe the players who have not started the last one might be a good solution for the next one.

“But I need to judge what I see on the training pitch and what I see on the field in terms of performances.

“Every player knows what gets him into the team.”

Two-goal hero Conor McAleny, Jordy Hiwula, Lewie Coyle and Aiden O’Neill all made their debuts against Rotherham but Rosler is not getting carried away and says his team is still a work in progress.

He said: “I think the new players are bringing some new elements to us.

“I think it is a good mix of what we’ve brought in and what we already had.

“I think it is a work in process. It is too early to make any conclusions.

“There will be many up and downs but so far so good”