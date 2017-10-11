Fleetwood boss wants McAleny back in contention

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler is hopeful star striker Conor McAleny will get a full week of training with the first team to boost his attacking options for Saturday’s home clash with Rochdale.

McAleny injured his ankle in the second league game of the season at Northampton and has played only 45 minutes since, in last month’s 4-1 defeat at Portsmouth.

Despite the 25-year-old’s absence, Town have scored in every League One game, with Devante Cole (seven) and Jordy Hiwula (four) building up an 11-goal partnership up front.

Rosler says McAleny, who is back training on grass, will participate in full training sessions with the first team squad.

And the Town boss also stressed the need to concentrate on the basics after an inconsistent September saw them lose three, win two and draw one, conceding 15 in those six league games.

After starting October with back-to-back wins over Morecambe in the Checkatrade Trophy and at Plymouth, Rosler says confidence is returning.

He said: “I’m looking forward to Conor McAleny hopefully having a full week with us and that will give us another option. We need to do reinforcement of basic work every week.

“We can’t stop and sometimes it is tiring for the players but I think we have to do it until it is in their DNA, until they do not need to think

and do it automatically.

“You see the results. The basic work is helping us and helping to build confidence.

“Last year we got better and better from October onwards. We had that unbelievable run. I don’t think we will have a run like that – 18 games without a defeat.

“In general I think this season we will score more goals than last year but we also will concede more goals.

“We need to be prepared for that. We need to be patient and the players need to understand that we will win games comfortably but we will also lose games heavily.

“That can affect us going forward in terms of belief, in terms of confidence, but I think the longer the season goes we will do the basic stuff – how to seal out games, how to mark out corner – and we will get more wins.”

That win at Plymouth has left Town ninth in the table and a point behind sixth-placed Charlton, with a game in hand on the majority of clubs in the division.

Rosler said of the win at Plymouth: “That was a big game for us because in that game we cemented our place and we can look upwards instead of downwards.”