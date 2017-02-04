Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler’s reaction to Town’s 1-1 draw with Charlton

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler expressed his pride in his players after Amari’i Bell’s late goal clinched a point at The Valley.

Town found themselves a goal down in the 37th minute after Ricky Holmes fired home from close range.

But Bell popped up with a rare right-footed strike in the 95th minute to level the game and ensure Town’s unbeaten league run rolled on to 13 games with Charlton’s Nathan Byrne sent off in the closing stages for a late challenge on David Ball.

Ball could have won it after Bell’s strike but the forward’s curling effort crashed into the woodwork with Town also having a big penalty appeal waved away in the first half when Devante Cole looked to have been fouled by advancing Charlton shot-stopper Declan Rudd as he sprinted one-on-one in the box.

Rosler said: “We didn’t start as a top team but we ended as a top team.

“Overall I felt they had a lot of the ball in the first half with no threat what so ever.

“They had a shot in the 36th minute were our goalkeeper had the first save to do, resulting from that corner they scored.

“They made us run a lot we didn’t get it right from the front and the mid how we press, second half we changed that with David Ball a little bit of experience and we got it right again and the longer we took over completely.

“At the end of the game I saw Karl he was just asking ‘how long?’, ‘how long?’ because in the end we should have won it.

“We had three times one-on-one with the keeper, one was a penalty, we lost a player through a bad foul (Conor McLaughlin).

“We hit the post, we had 12 attempts, they had five, we had five on target, they had two.

“Fleetwood Town coming first time in their history to the valley I’m very proud of my players, especially for their second half performance.”