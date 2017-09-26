Fleetwood boss Rosler warns Bradford City: We’re unpredictable and dangerous

Uwe Rosler warned Bradford that Town’s unpredictability makes them dangerous as he tipped tonight’s opponents to be challenging for automatic promotion.

Bradford have lost just once in 34 league games at their Valley Parade fortress – against Blackburn last month.

They stand third in the table and Rosler expects to meet a similar Bradford side to the one Town faced four times last year, including a two-legged play-off semi-final. The Town boss said: “All credit to (Bantams manager)Stuart McCall – last season he got his players really late and they had a good season.

“They lost good players but replaced them well with stable performers, like we did.

“The new players have immediately adapted to their way of play. I don’t think the way they play is any different from last year, just two or three new names.

“We all know how good Bradford are, and how stable and consistent they are at home.

“With the profile of their club, the backing of the fans and the budget they have, they are fighting for automatic promotion this season.

“It is a great challenge because people do not think we will do something there, but we are unpredictable at the moment and I think that means you can be dangerous because you never know what sort of Fleetwood side you will meet.”

Rosler says his team have gone back to basics in a bid to stop the rot.

He said: “I’m only surprised that we have conceded 15 in five games. That we have won four and lost three I’m not really surprised. In football I have learned that nothing should really surprise you, because things change in a second.

“All we can do is take pressure off the players because I felt on Saturday some players were really nervous.

“We have tried to lower the expectation for them and give them smaller targets to reach – don’t think about the bigger picture, think about the next game. Do one or two jobs well and that will lead to building confidence.

“What we did now is to simplify again – give the players one or two jobs, that is it.

“Nobody gives us a chance (tonight) going off the current form but I would not bet against us.”