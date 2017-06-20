Fleetwood boss Rosler signs two year contract extension

Uwe Rosler has been linked to a number of vacant managerial hot-seats but Fleetwood Town have moved to put an end to a summer of speculation about their head coach’s future by tying him down until 2020.

Rosler had one more year remaining on the deal he signed when he arrived at the club last summer but Fleetwood have rewarded the German for guiding them to their highest ever league finish with a fresh two year contract extension to warn off potential suitors after reported interest from Championship side Norwich City.

Despite only arriving four days before the start of the new season Rosler guided Town to a fourth-placed finish and their first ever involvement in the League One play-offs.

The season might have ended in heartbreak as they just missed out on promotion to the Championship after a 1-0 play-off semi-final aggregate defeat to Bradford.

But Town have rewarded Rosler with a new deal for revolutionising a side that only just beat the drop at the end of the 2015/16 into last season’s surprise promotion package.

And Rosler says he is excited to build a new team after the club announced earlier today that they had withdrawn fresh contract offers for senior out of contract trio Conor McLaughlin, David Ball and Jimmy Ryan.

That work has already been underway as they have secured the services of last term’s loan star 21-year-old midfield dynamo Kyle Dempsey from Huddersfield for an undisclosed six figure sum and highly rated out of contract Hull City defender Harvey Rodgers.

And Rosler is looking forward to next season as his first team squad returned to pre-season training this week with his assistant head coach Rob Kelly still in discussions regarding a fresh deal.

He said: “Fleetwood Town is a unique club doing things differently to a lot of other clubs.

“What excites me about this club is that we have a clear DNA, we make it clear what we stand for and what we are going for in players. I think this clarity impresses me and for me we will have to build a new team after losing some very important players – that excites me.

“I look forward to working with the players, the leaders of the club and all the staff members. I enjoy myself here and the most important thing is when at work to enjoy yourself.”

Rosler is optimistic ahead of pre-season – which started on Monday – and the fans are backing the club too with season ticket sales going well.

He said: “I think we did really well but this season we must start again on zero and work again on the margins.

“The players have reported back in a very good spirit with a good mentality and we are here to entertain our supporters again.

“We want to fill the stadium more next season and for that we need our wonderful supporters. I hope they will be with us again next season!”

