Fleetwood boss Rosler sets out short-term ambition

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler has revealed his first short-term targets for the season; registering 10 victories and doing it quicker than last season.

Ironically, as Town prepare to host Oldham Athletic today, it was against the Latics that they hit that 10-win mark last season with New Year’s Eve’s 1-0 victory at Highbury.

Rosler is taking a leaf out of their approach to last season’s fourth-placed finish by once again setting a series of short-term, achievable, targets throughout the campaign rather than one big one.

With three wins already under their belts, Rosler said: “Last season we did really well by having short-term targets for the players to reach, tick a box and move on to the next one.

“I think to set a target out for next May is too long away so we need some shorter steps to May.

“First step is win your first game; we achieved that. Second target was win your first away game; we achieved that.

“The next target will be winning 10 games. Last season we did it on December 31 against Oldham. We want to achieve that earlier.

“After 10 wins then I tell you the next target.

“In general we want to establish ourselves after last season. We want to establish ourselves as a strong competitive team who is in and around the top 10.”

Two of those three wins have come at Highbury with Fleetwood beating Rotherham United and AFC Wimbledon, both by 2-0. scorelines.

And, as they prepare to host Oldham, who are yet to win a league game thus far, Rosler says the crowd can make an impact.

He said: “I think our crowd are our 12th man in home games. They create a good atmosphere, an atmosphere that helps us to get a foot into the game.

“We feel responsible to give our crowd something to share; more often than not we will achieve that.”

After scoring twice in their victory over Rotherham, summer signing Conor McAleny picked up an ankle knock at Northampton.

But Rosler had good news about the 24-year-old former Everton man’s fitness.

He said: “Our medical staff and fitness staff did a very good job.

“I watched them on Friday; we did drills and he came through those drills with no problem. I would not say he is 100 per cent but he is on a level that allows us to start to think about including him in the squad.”