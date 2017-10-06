Fleetwood boss Rosler’s fighting talk ahead of Argyle

Uwe Rosler says his opposite number Derek Adams needs to be given time as his rock-bottom Plymouth side adapt to life in League One.

Adams’ side finished second in League Two last term but have just one win and five points so far.

Rosler’s side may have had a topsy turvy September but despite conceding 15 in six league games, Town have made their best-ever start to life in the third tier.

And Rosler is preparing for a battle at Home Park. He said: “I have watched three of their games and they are scrapping for their lives. They have a very good fanbase and stadium – a good place to go to play football. I think we need to be prepared for a fight.

“We target that game to get points. We respect our opposition, we have to focus on our own job and we want to continue from Tuesday because there were a lot of good things on Tuesday.

“I think they will use the great support they have. Derek Adams has done a good job. It is difficult (for them) to get players down there or they have to pay a lot of money.

“I think he did a good job to get them out of the league. You have to give him and the players time to adapt to this league.

“I think he will motivate them. They will be up for it. I expect a hostile and fiery encounter . We need to get something out of that game.”

While Rosler made 10 changes for Tuesday’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Morecambe, Plymouth made just one as they beat Exeter on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Rosler says only time will tell which option is the best after he rested players following three league games in eight days against Southend, Bradford and Charlton.

Rosler said: After we played three top teams in a week, I think some players needed a break.

“But they did not get a break – they weren’t just lying on the sofa!

“We have trained but we have trained with the right dosage to put them in the best possible condition.”