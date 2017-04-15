Fleetwood accounts show Town return to the black with £4.5m profit

Fleetwood Town not only escaped relegation last term but the club also returned to the black as recently released accounts show they posted a £4.5m pre-tax profit.

It took a final day win over Crewe Alexandra to ensure Town’s League One status last season but they have gone from strength-to-strength on the pitch this term with Uwe Rosler’s side now third in the table and in the midst of a promotion battle.

Despite the results on the pitch in the 2015/16 campaign with Graham Alexander paying the price for a poor start and Steven Pressley eventually steering Town to 19th spot it was a good season off it with accounts for Fleetwood Wanderers Ltd, trading as Fleetwood Town, revealing the club posted pre-tax profits of £4.5m in the year to 30 June 2016 compared with pre-tax losses of £2.5m a year earlier.

In a strategic report accompanying the account Fleetwood chairman and owner Andy Pilley gave his review of business on behalf of the board of directors.

He wrote: “This year was the club’s second year in the Sky Bet League One, the third tier of English football.

“On the pitch, fortunes were mixed and after a poor start to the campaign, the club parted ways with manager Graham Alexander and appointed Stephen Pressley as his successor who steered the club away from relegation.”

The latest set of accounts show Fleetwood had an average of 117 employees in 2015/16 as opposed to 119 staff in 2014/15. But the total cost of wages and salaries at the club dropped by 11 per cent to £3.9m.

This season Town are challenging for promotion to the Championship after Pressley resigned in the summer with Rosler taking the reins just days before the 2016/17 season kicked-off.

And in the strategic report the club outlined the principal risks and uncertainties.

Pilley wrote: The principal risk to the business is poor on field performance which could result in relegation that would potentially damage the income levels.

“Management are aware of this and are working towards a restructuring of the business model to mitigate such risk.”