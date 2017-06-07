Feel-good factor in full force at Fleetwood as season ticket sales rise

The dust has just settled on Fleetwood’s historic season but the feel-good factor is still in full force at Highbury with the club revealing they have already seen an increase in the sales of season tickets from this stage last summer.

Town chief executive Steve Curwood says excitement is already mounting for the new season as Uwe Rosler’s men bid to build on the club’s highest ever EFL finish.

And the Cod Army are already preparing for the new campaign by securing their seats for the 2017/18 term after a momentous season that saw Town finish fourth and just miss out on a first ever promotion to the Championship after a play-off semi-final defeat to Bradford.

But despite that play-off heartbreak Curwood reveals the club’s season ticket sales have increased from this point last year with a number of new customers taking advantage of the chance to watch Fleetwood’s fancy football in the third tier for around £9 a game next season.

Curwood said: “It’s great to see we are currently up on the amount of season tickets we’d sold at the same point last summer.

“What’s just as impressive is the fact more than 10 per cent of customers are new to us as a club, so we are attracting new supporters all the time which is so important to our growth going forward.

“We are committed as a club to giving great value to our supporters and feel adults prices at just over £9 a game is exactly that.”

Town lost just three league games at home in the 2016/17 season with a number of bumper home crowds and an increased away support.

The club’s record attendance gate that was set against near neighbours Blackpool in the previous season was equaled in that historic term with a 5,123 strong crowd watching Town’s 18-game unbeaten run come to an end with a 4-2 defeat to Bolton.

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley subsidised away travel for all fans with the Cod Army cheering the team to an impressive 13 wins on the road.

And once again season ticket holders have been promised a 50 per cent discount on away travel in 2017/18.

And Curwood says that fan power definitely makes a difference.

He said: “There’s no doubt the Cod Army make a difference to the performance of the players, it’s something Uwe is quick to talk about behind closed doors.

“We continue to work hard on growing our fan base, and are pleased we have an attractive and exciting team for the supporters to watch”

Fans can take advantage of the early bird prices which run until June 30.

For more information see: www.ftfcstore.com or: https://www.fleetwoodtownfc.com/tickets/201718-season-tickets/