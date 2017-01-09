Fans praised in Fleetwood’s bid for history

Fleetwood skipper Nathan Pond hailed the Cod Army for helping Town to secure a place in the hat for tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round draw.

The goalless tie away to Championship club Bristol City means a Highbury replay a week tomorrow and a second chance to reach the last 32 for the first time in Town’s history – they will be ball number 24 in the draw.

And defender Pond praised the 200-plus fans who made the long trip to Ashton Gate.

He said: “That was the incentive – to stay in the hat. Both teams still have a lot to play for.

“I thought the lads were superb and the support helped get us over the line.

“We will take them back to Highbury, where we have good form at the moment.”

Town head coach Uwe Rosler also thanked the travelling fans, who chanted throughout the game.

He said: “The support was fantastic. The chairman (Andy Pilley) has put so much in over the years and is such an ambitious person and fan.

“For him to see people here supporting us the way they did, I think he sees this club going places.

“I thank every supporter who made the long journey to support us. I think that is nice for the chairman to see.”

Rosler praised all his players for defending from the front to secure a fourth successive clean sheet and extend their unbeaten run to 12 games.

He said: “I think we started really well. In the first half we had probably the biggest chance from open play (when David Ball’s six-yard effort was tipped away by keeper Frank Fielding). Second half I think they took over, which is natural.

“After the substitutions with the two strikers (Town brought on Ash Hunter and Chris Long), we had new energy and looked dangerous on the counter.

“We probably could have nicked it in the end but I think a draw was a fair result.

“We always said we start the game with a team and we end the game with a different team – that was always the plan.

“I ask a lot, but I think that is absolutely necessary when you play against that sort of opposition.

“Starting from the front, you work extremely hard. I think the two up front did that to perfection (Ball and Devante Cole), then we brought on new pacy ones and we nearly clinched it.”