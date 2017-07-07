Eye-opening return to Fleetwood for Dobbie

It is over two years since Stephen Dobbie last pulled on a Fleetwood Town shirt and he will be returning to a much-changed Poolfoot Farm with his Queen of the South team-mates this afternoon.

Forward Dobbie, 36, had a 29-game spell at Highbury on-loan from Crystal Palace in the 2014-15 season.

It was Town’s first campaign in League One and much has changed at the club since, especially the training base where Dobbie’s Scottish Division One side will take on Uwe Rosler’s team at 3pm.

The £9.5m Poolfoot Farm training complex was officially opened in April last year by Sir Alex Ferguson.

And today it is set to host Town’s first pre-season friendly of the summer before they fly out on Sunday for a week-long training camp in Austria.

And skipper Nathan Pond is looking forward to taking on his former team-mate.

Pond said: “I’ve been exchanging messages with Stephen Dobbie, who could be playing for them, and asking how he is going. I’m looking forward to playing against him.

“It is the first game just to get the cobwebs out of the way ready for Austria.”

Town will field a different team in each half and spectators are welcome to watch the game for free.

Rosler revealed that today’s match was arranged at a time when Town were planning to go to China for their summer tour.

He said: “It comes a little bit early but we will play two teams against them, so everyone gets 45 minutes.”

Dobbie, who also had several loan spells with Blackpool, is looking forward to the second season of his second stint at Dumfries-based Queen of the South.