England World Cup call up for Fleetwood keeper Crellin

Fleetwood Town’s home-grown young shot-stopper Billy Crellin has been called up to the England squad for the U17 World Cup.

Crellin, 17, made his debut for England’s under 18 side last month against South Africa and will now jet off to India for the international tournament tomorrow after being named in Steve Cooper’ 21 man squad.

The young keeper is from Fleetwood and became the first player from Town’s academy to sign professional terms with the club when he put pen to paper last season.

He is yet to make his full first team bow for Town but has been named on the bench for Uwe Rosler’s side and was part of the travelling party for Town’s pre-season tour to Austria and now he is off on another adventure to India.

England have been drawn in the same group as Chile, Mexico and Iraq with their first game of the tournament against Chile on October 8.

Fleetwood chairman Andy Pilley says it is a proud moment for the club to see one of their own represent England at an international tournament.

He said: “This is a hugely proud moment for everyone involved with Fleetwood Town Football Club, and the town as a whole. To have one of our own representing England at a World Cup is unbelievable and reward for all the hard work which has gone into our academy in recent years.

“Billy is someone we have big hopes for at the club, and it’s great to see he’s been recognised with this call-up, he clearly impressed last month when he made his international debut.

“When you look at the names of the clubs players in the named squad have come from, it’s incredible to see Fleetwood Town alongside the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal.

“We all wish him well and hopefully he can come back to Fleetwood with a winner’s medal.”

England U17s schedule

Sunday 1st October: England v New Zealand (Friendly – 12:30pm UK time)

Sunday 8th October: England v Chile (12:30pm UK time)

Wednesday 11th October: Mexico v England (12:30pm UK time)

Saturday 14th October: England v Iraq (3:30pm UK time)