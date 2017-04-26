Dempsey wants the Cod Army to pack Highbury

The Fleetwood fans named him their young player of the year and now midfielder Kyle Dempsey has called on the whole community to come out in force on Sunday.

Fleetwood enter the final League One game knowing a win over Port Vale and a Bolton defeat to Peterborough would see them take the second automatic promotion spot.

That’s still possible because of Dempsey’s winning goal at Gillingham on Saturday and the on-loan Huddersfield man said: “If I had to say anything, it is just to try to get every fan down to the stadium and give us that last push we need. They have been magnificent all season.

“We can only do what we can do – get three points and see what happens to Bolton.

“I think a lot of credit has got to go to the gaffer and the full staff, the way they concentrate on every single game and give us the base to go out and perform. If we don’t get automatic, we’ll forget about it and we just concentrate on doing the business in the play-offs.”