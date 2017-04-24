Dempsey dedicates winner to Town’s supporters

Fleetwood Town’s Kyle Dempsey dedicated his last-gasp winner at Gillingham to the club’s fans as he ensured the race for automatic promotion will go to the wire.

Dempsey’s 92nd minute strike clinched three points as Town fought back from 1-0 and 2-1 down to win 3-2 in Kent and remain in the promotion race.

Bolton Wanderers’ 2-0 win at Port Vale maintains their two-point cushion with one game of the regular season to go.

Town have to beat Vale on Sunday and hope Bolton slip up against Peterborough United in order to claim second place and join Sheffield United in the Championship.

“I think it is the best goal I have scored in my career so far,” Dempsey admitted.

“Obviously Bolton won but to keep that hope alive for us going into the next game is massive.

“It is the biggest goal in my career I have ever scored.

“The dressing room is bouncing, I think the fans in the corner absolutely loved it.

“I think that is what made us go over; I never really celebrate because I’m not that type of person to over-celebrate but I think it just got the better of us.

“I just went over, knee-slided – got a silly yellow – but it is for the fans, it was all for the fans.”

Ash Hunter scored his first goal since January and David Ball netted Town’s second before Dempsey nabbed the winner.

Substitutions also played a part with Cian Bolger returning from injury to replace skipper Nathan Pond, who was taken off and saved for the run-in while on a yellow card.

Devante Cole came off the bench after a groin injury as Town finished with all four of his strikers on the pitch.

Wes Burns also joined Cole as head coach Uwe Rosler made a bold, double substitution in the 69th minute.

At that stage, Town were 2-1 down, knowing that Bolton were beating Vale and that only a win would take their promotion fight to the final day.

Rosler said: “There was nothing in the game. Gillingham made it not easy for us.

“They played percentage football on their right-hand side with the long throws from (Ryan) Jackson. Eventually they got the set-piece and punished us.

“After that the shackles came off and, second half, I think the substitutions helped us turn the game in our favour. Cian Bolger got 45 minutes, Devante and Wes put the opposition on the back foot and that is what we needed.”