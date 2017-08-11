Dempsey a model signing as Fleetwood seek one more

Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler is looking for more young prospects like Kyle Dempsey rather than experienced players in the final weeks of the transfer window.

Town are hunting for a left-sided centre-half before August 31.

Rosler says Town cannot afford to bring in experienced players who would fit into his attacking style.

His policy instead is to develop young players, a model that is paying off with impressive 21-year-old midfielder Dempsey, who made a permanent switch from Huddersfield this summer.

His midfield partner George Glendon, 22, followed the same path from Manchester City in January, with Rosler also swooping for hotshot Conor McAleny, 24, the loan trio of Lewie Coyle, 21 Jordy Hiwula, 22, and Aiden O’Neill, 19, as well as defender Harvey Rodgers, 20, who is suspended for tomorrow’s visit to Northampton after he was sent-off in Tuesday’s League Cup defeat by Carlisle.

Rosler says such mistakes will happen, and he enjoys working with young players and seeing them progress.

He said: “Experience is always good to have but we need players who get right into the way we play and the style of play.

“I would happily take such a player with experience but most of the time we can’t afford them.

“Basically those players are in the Championship. That leaves room for younger ones who we only get because they have not been out there. They send them to us to make their mistakes with us – but we try to limit them.

“I don’t know what sort of left-sided centre-half we will get. There are not many out there but we are working daily on that. We will bring in one no question.

“Hopefully he can add a little bit of experience but as long as he is good, plays our way and is a good lad I don’t mind.”

Rosler says Dempsey is progressing nicely but needs to keep those standards high.

He said: “Obviously he needed games and he gets that with us. I also think he gets a lot of training sessions and analysis work. We work on the players day-to-day.

“In general we never get a player as a finished article. We always have to put the work in and the players have to put the work in themselves.

“Kyle was class against Rotherham last Saturday and I told him, ‘That is your standard’. I know he can get that sort of consistency. When he does he can go a long way in the game.”

Northampton boss Justin Edinburgh has been boosted by the return of Brendan Moloney and Shaun McWilliams to training but midfielder John-Joe O’Toole remains sidelined.