Davies desire to do ‘something special’ at Fleetwood

He broke his goal duck to help Fleetwood secure a League One play-off spot and now Ben Davies says anything else is a bonus as Town enter the final two games of the season.

They are now guaranteed to finish at least fifth after Davies’ first career goal secured a 1-0 win over Millwall.

Bolton occupy the second automatic promotion spot but have taken just one point from three games – they were held to a goalless home draw by Bury last night – to leave Town just two points behind in third.

And Davies, who has made 22 appearances since joining on loan from Preston in January, says the club’s promotion challenge is something to be proud of whatever happens in the remaining games

The 21-year-old said: “It is a great achievement for the club. It gives us a chance to do something really special. We have two games left and we’ve reached our points target. We have managed to secure the play-offs and anything else is a bonus.

“With only two games left, it would need a slip-up on Bolton’s part but hopefully we would be able to take advantage if it comes.”

The defender, who has been at North End since 2013 and enjoyed loan spells at York and Tranmere, was pleased to finally net his first career goal.

He nodded in George Glendon’s set-piece after failing to cash in on two earlier headers at Highbury. He said: “Over 100 games without a goal, so it has been a long time coming! I was happy to score and even happier with the three points.

“I was seeing the ball well and judging my jumps quite well, but I couldn’t quite get the timing to get it in the net. It’s third time lucky, I guess.”

Fleetwood fixtures: Gillingham A, Port Vale H; Bolton fixtures: Port Vale A, Peterborough H