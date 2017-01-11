Cup test will make us better, says Fleetwood boss

Uwe Rosler says his record-breaking Fleetwood Town side can continue to improve – and more games against higher-ranked clubs like FA Cup opponents Bristol City can only help.

Town are enjoying their longest unbeaten run since joining the Football League – they are undefeated in 12 games since a 2-1 loss at Port Vale two months ago.

That run included another historic first, when Rosler’s men hit back from two goals down to win – against Shrewsbury in the FA Cup.

That turnaround earned Town a third-round visit to the Championship Robins, where they secured a goalless draw last weekend.

The clubs meet again next Tuesday at Highbury and Rosler says that can only help their development.

The head coach said: “When you play more often against those teams, in such a stadium and in games that really count, that only makes us better.

“We tested ourselves at a different level and the more we do that the better we will get. We learn a lot out of those games.

“You can’t go gung-ho against them. You need to have a plan and ours worked.

“We tried to rest on the ball because we knew we had to work very hard without the ball. We need to add a little bit more bravery to do it over longer spells but I was very happy with the performance.

A fine hat-trick by striker Gerard Garner eased Fleetwood through to the semi-finals of the Lancashire Senior Cup with a 4-0 victory over Morecambe at Poolfoot Farm.

The young development squad striker broke the deadlock six minutes before half-time, then won the penalty from which Elliot Osborne doubled the lead just past the hour.

Garner went on to complete his treble with the final kick of the game for a dominant home side.