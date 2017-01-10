Search

Cup run of massive importance to Fleetwood, says Rosler

Conor McLaughlin

Conor McLaughlin

0
Have your say

Fleetwood Town head coach Uwe Rosler says the club is benefitting massively from this season’s FA Cup run, which could get even better as one more win will mean a visit to a Premier League club.

Component:1.8325716.1484007528, , ,$mergedBody