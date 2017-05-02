Crellin stars in shoot-out win as Ryan returns to action

Fleetwood midfielder Jimmy Ryan continued his return from injury by getting 45 minutes under his belt in the development squad’s 4-3 penalty shoot-out Lancashire FA Molson Coors Senior Cup semi-final win over Blackburn Rovers.

The midfielder has been out of action since injuring his foot in the 2-1 defeat at Port Vale in November but after resuming training with the first team squad last week the 28-year-old made his return to competitive action at Ewood Park.

Ryan skippered the side and completed 45 minutes but was replaced at the break as Town fought back from a goal down to draw 1-1 at full-time with 16-year-old home grown shot-stopper Billy Crellin the hero in the shoot-out.

The news of Ryan’s return is a boost to Town going into their crunch play-off semi-final first-leg with Bradford tomorrow night.

As Ryan eased his way back Fleetwood should have gone in ahead with Alex Reid clattering the post, Elliot Osborne forcing a blue and white shirt to divert his cross from the left into the left post and Nathan Sheron wasting a golden opportunity one-on-one after he stole on to Osborne’s set-piece.

And Fleetwood paid the price for those missed opportunities as Blackburn’s half-time substitute Stefan Mols pounced at the top of the box after Town had failed to clear their lines and drilled the ball into the bottom left corner in the 59th minute.

Reid leveled for Town eight minutes later as he nodded home Joe Maguire’s cross.

The tie went to penalties with Kieran Wallace giving Town a 1-0 lead.

Blackburn’s Willem Tomlinson’s spot-kick was saved by Billy Crellin with Town’s trialist making it 2-0 before Callum Wright pulled one back.

Fleetwood forward Ashley Nadesan missed his penalty with Lewis Hardcastle leveling for Rovers.

Osborne put Fleetwood 3-2 up with Joe Rankin-Costello equalising for Rovers.

Gerard Garner made it 4-3 to Town with Crellin the hero as he stopped Lewis Mansell’s effort to seal a date with Liverpool in the final.

Fleetwood: Crellin, trialist, Maguire, Holgate, Sheron, Wallace, Ryan (trialist, 46), Osborne, Nadesan, Sowerby (Garner, 70), Reid (Kerrigan, 70). Subs not used: Mooney, Turner.

Blackburn: Fisher, Travis, Thompson, Tomlinson, Magloire, Grayson (Doyle, 70), Thomson (Wright, 83), Hardcastle, Mansell, Butterworth (Mols, 46), Rankin-Costello. Subs not used: Powell, Evans.

Referee: Ben Toner