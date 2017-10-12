Coyle aims to spring upwards with Fleetwood and Leeds

Fleetwood loan star LewieCoyle has a dual aim this season – to help Town win promotion to the Championship and perform well enough to challenge for a starting spot back at Leeds next term.

Coyle has a dual aim this season – to help Town win promotion to the Championship and perform well enough to challenge for a starting spot back at Leeds next term.

Coyle, 21, joined Town on a season-long loan from the Elland Road club in the summer.

He has been one of the first names on Fleetwood boss Uwe Rosler’s team sheet and has started all 11 of this season’s League One games for Town, who stand ninth after an inconsistent September.

Coyle was brought in as a replacement for Northern Ireland star Conor McLaughlin, who moved in the opposite direction up to the Championship with Millwall.

They are big shoes to fill but Coyle says he did not come to Highbury for an easy ride – he wanted to challenge himself to benefit both Fleetwood and himself in the long term.

He told the Yorkshire Post: “The aim for me is to help Fleetwood go up this season but also to play well enough to go back to Leeds and put myself in the shop window for the manager there.

“I’m a very ambitious person and I don’t like settling for second best but I’m realistic as well.

“I know I have to play and I know I have to do well (at Fleetwood). I’ve got to show that I’m good enough. Coming here, no-one is going to go easy on me.

“I’m not the finished article or even close but I’ve not been brought in here to take it easy.

“ I’m like any other signing – I’ve got to do well and I’m happy with the way I’ve played so far. First and foremost I’ve got to be at it.”

Coyle has won a number of online man of the match polls this season, though he suspects Leeds fans may be voting to boost his cause.

He said: “I have to be honest – I’m wondering if a lot of Leeds fans are voting for me on Twitter.

“I don’t know for sure but I’ve got my suspicions. But it’s nice if people think I’m doing well.”

Leeds handed him a new three-year contract before his move to Fleetwood.

The Yorkshire club is flying high in the Championship and Coyle would love to return to Leeds in the Premier League.

However, his main focus right now is Fleetwood with ex-Leeds boss Uwe Rosler.

He said; “I want Leeds back in the Premier League as soon as possible. If that happens while I’m away, then I’ll be really chuffed –I’d be going back to a Premier League club.

“It’s not about individual players at Leeds. It’s about the club moving forward.

“I want to be part of that in the future but for now I’ve got a great opportunity at Fleetwood.

“It’s the right place at the right time, I feel.”