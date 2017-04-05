Conor hopes Irish experience helps in final run-in

He played a part in Northern Ireland’s 2-0 World Cup qualifier win over Norway and now Fleetwood defender Conor McLaughlin hopes his international experience can help the club in the final run-in.

McLaughlin jetted back from Windsor Park to return to Town’s side for the 1-0 defeat to Swindon.

McLaughlin was involved in the build-up for Conor Washington’s goal at Windsor Park at Belfast that clinched the 2-0 win over the Norwegians that saw Michael O’Neill’s side hold on to second spot in Group C.

Speaking of his role in the goal he joked: “It was sort of a second-hand assist! It was good to be involved in the build up, we’ve had a good couple of years with Northern Ireland but it was good to be back on Saturday and the focus is now on the run-in.

“You are playing with Premier League players, looking at them in training, looking at them in games to see what they do; I’ve been hoping to use that experience to come back here and help the defenders.”

And McLaughlin along with David Ball and recovering skipper Nathan Pond, are the only three remaining players at the club who started their League Two 1-0 play-off final win over Burton Albion at Wembley in 2014.

That saw Town reach the third tier for the first time in their history and McLaughlin believes this current squad can make more history.

He said: “Our target is still 74 points we are not looking past that, that is our target and there are plenty of games left to get that. That has been the average to secure a play-off spot.”