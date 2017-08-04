COLUMN: Rosler ready to create history

When the floodlights dimmed on the final day of the season there was still one person in Highbury tapping away as the dust settled on an historic season.

I won’t bore you by regurgitating the facts or reminiscing about a campaign that will be retold in years to come.

But one thing struck me that Sunday night.

For when I finally closed the lid of my laptop and the echo of the gulls and swirling sea winds were the only sounds I was left alone with my own thoughts – what next for the club?

It was a season of transformation, and as the door locked on Highbury, the thought that day of celebrating Uwe Rosler’s one-year anniversary later this week was a world away.

I for one believed Town would not be entering this season with Rosler at the helm.

I was convinced one of the Championship vultures would snap up the Highbury hero but, as the summer ticked by, so did the risk of a departure with Rosler and his assistant Rob Kelly committing their futures until at least 2020.

When he arrived he spoke of writing a new chapter in the club’s history.

Last season was historic but I think the German himself will be the first to say the chapter is not yet complete.

The core of the team that went on that 18-match unbeaten run is still there.

Yes Town have lost experience in Conor McLaughlin, David Ball and Jimmy Ryan but they have a spine of Alex Cairns, Cian Bolger and Kyle Dempsey that most clubs would sell their right arm for.

Rosler has recruited well around that so far and though Town may be starting the campaign with one of the youngest squads in the division it is littered with talent.

This is not the beginning of the end, this is just the end of the beginning and I cannot wait to see what the future holds as Rosler continues to etch another chapter in the club’s history book.