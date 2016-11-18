Cole will get goals, vows Fleetwood boss

Uwe Rosler praised Devante Cole for his contribution to Fleetwood’s FA Cup win over Southport and says the goals will come for the striker.

Devante, son of former England hitman Andrew, has netted only once in 21 appearances this term – the winner against Blackburn in the Checkatrade Trophy in August.

Cole did not get on the scoresheet in Tuesday 4-1 replay win over National League Southport but Rosler praised his impact.

The head coach also hailed striker Ash Hunter for teeing up a chance for Cole.

Rosler said: “It was very nice to see that Ash unselfishly tried to pass to Devante. The whole team wanted him (Cole) to score because he put so much into our play and is so effective.

“Devante played well. He made the first goal and to me it is very important that he contributes the way he does. The goals will follow eventually.

“Obviously when you have a dad like Devante has, with the name comes a certain pressure and he thinks goals. I told him (on Tuesday) he should walk away from the stadium thinking he had a good game and not thinking about missing that big chance.

“I hope he does that because I think it is important that he is in a positive frame of mind when we are addressing the game against Chesterfield on Saturday.”

Rosler wants Cole to keep getting into the positions he has in recent weeks. The Town boss added: “What I can ask from him is that he keeps going into those situations because the ball will drop.

“When strikers have a spell when they are not scoring, I see a lot of them go into wide areas, where they can’t miss or make mistakes.

“We encourage all our strikers to attack crosses, get in the middle and try to get on the end of it. Eventually the ball will fall for him and he will score.”

Fellow attacker Aaron Amadi-Holloway scored against Southport, his first goal since a hamstring injury in August, and he too pleased Rosler as he continues his comeback.

The Town boss added: “I was impressed with Aaron’s hold-up play. He got his rhythm and his timing, and he scored. That was very important after not being available for such a long time. It will give him a big lift.”

Another scorer on Tuesday was Cian Bolger, whose extra-time header from George Glendon’s corner was only Town’s second goal of the season direct from a set-piece.

Eggert Jonsson headed the otherfrom Bobby Grant’s free-kick in the 2-2 draw with Scunthorpe.

Rosler said: “Cian scored a fantastic header from a great delivery and it is nice to score from a set-piece.”

Bolger’s goal was followed by a seventh of the season from Ash Hunter and Rosler added: “Ash is in a very good place at the moment.

“He had a period before the Millwall game when he wasn’t at his top, then he refocused and since Millwall he has been very much on it.”