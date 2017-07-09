Chance for young Fleetwood players in squad of 26 for Austria

Fleetwood Town fly out to Austria today for their week-long training camp with a squad of 26 players.

Head coach Uwe Rosler named several development squad players in the tour party for Kossen.

Homegrown 17-year-old goalkeeper Billy Crellin joins fellow development squad players Nathan Sheron, Michael Donohue, Ashley Nadesan and Alex Reid in the travelling party.

This summer’s five first-team signings Lewis Coyle, Kyle Dempsey, Jordan Huwula, Conor McAleny and Harvey Rodgers all make the trip.

Rosler said: “It is important now that a lot of the younger players can show themselves.

“They are normally getting their playing time at the beginning of pre-season, when we maybe build up the more established players a little bit more carefully.

“This is why the younger ones get a good chance and it is up to them. We can put them in the firing line and then you have to survive.”

Fleetwood squad for Austria: Goalkeepers: Cairns, Neal, Crellin; Defenders: Bell, Bolger, Pond, Rodgers, Eastman, Sheron, Coyle, Ekpolo, Nirennold, Maguire; Midfielders: Dempsey, Glendon, Schwabl, Sowerby, Grant; Strikers: Burns, Cole, Donohue, Hunter, Hiwula, Nadesan, McAleny, Reid.