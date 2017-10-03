Cargill under starter’s orders for Fleetwood

Fleetwood Town boss Uwe Rosler says defender Baily Cargill will make his comeback after injury in tonight’s Checkatrade Trophy clash with Morecambe at Highbury.

Bournemouth loanee Cargill (right) was back on the bench for Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Charlton, having missed the previous two games.

He did not come on but Rosler hopes Cargill can get 90 minutes under his belt against the League Two Shrimps in tonight’s second group game.

He said: “It was very good to have him back. He will start against Morecambe and it will be a good test for him to get 90 minutes under his belt. That will benefit him.”

Cargill scored his first goal for the club in the opening group game against Leicester U21s, which Town won 3-0 in August. Victory tonight would secure Town’s progress to the knockout stages.

Rosler says a win is the priority but the head coach also stressed the need to refresh his squad and give some players the night off.

He said: “We want to win because a win will take us to the next round and that is the key for us. Some players have to go again and will go again, and for some that is good to build confidence with a good performance.

“But some players need a break – that is visible. I think it is important that players who have not started a lot of games come in.

“Giving a good performance gives the coaches confidence they can start at any point in the first team.”

Town’s teenage goalkeeper Billy Crellin starred in England’s final U17 World Cup warm-up game against New Zealand in India.

The young Lions beat New Zealand 3-2 in Mumbai, where Crellin featured as a second-half substitute.

The 17-year-old from Fleetwood also saved two penalties in a mock shoot-out win to help prepare England for the tournament.

Crellin, who made his debut for the Three Lions’ U18s last month against South Africa, is part of a 21-man squad chosen by head coach Steve Cooper and has perhaps put himself in the frame for the opening group game against Chile on Sunday.

It would be another historic day for Crellin in a whirlwind year that has seen him become the first Town player to represent England and the first from the club’s academy to sign professional terms at Highbury.

Fleetwood midfielder Dan Mooney has been called up for Wales Under-19s’ double header against Switzerland.