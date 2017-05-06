Cairns: We have an unbelievable bounce-back ability

He has collected a mammoth 16 clean sheets this term and Town keeper Alex Cairns has called on Fleetwood to use their ‘unbelievable’ bounce-back ability against Bradford in their play-off semi-final decider at Highbury.

Town fought back from a goal down in their clash with the Bantams at Highbury in February to win 2-1 and the 24-year-old shot-stopper hopes history repeats itself and Town can overturn their 1-0 first leg Valley Parade defeat tomorrow night.

Uwe Rosler’s side have not lost back-to-back games since Cairns was elevated to the starting line-up in their 2-1 win over Chesterfield and now the shot-stopper is expecting a similar tight game to the one that was decided by Rory McArdle’s 77th minute header as Town bid to reach Wembley.

He said: “I look at us and I think we have got more than enough ability in the team as we have proven many times this year.

“Our ability to bounce back is unbelievable and I’m looking forward to taking that into the next game.

“I think the game will be very similar to this one, I think both teams will defend well and it is just whoever gets that first goal will go on and step up.

“The ability and spirit in this team is unbelievable and I’m more than happy with the performance from the boys on Thursday night.”

And Cairns hopes the Cod Army come out in force for the 6.30pm kick-off and continue to cheer the lads on like the 559 travelling supporters did at Valley Parade.

He said: “It has been all season, not just this game.

“We have defended brilliantly as a team, obviously the goal but it is 1-0 and it is half-time in my opinion.

“We go again looking forward to the reverse fixture.

“I like to play anyone at home, I love games coming thick and fast we understand we need to get a goal and we are looking forward to that game.

“The fans were brilliant on Thursday night, they came in their numbers and the lads appreciate it and now at home lets make that fortress.

“We will take it to Highbury and see where it takes us.

“We have got 90 minutes and potentially 120 minutes so the lads are not down, we have got a spring in our step and we have shown we can play against the big boys.”